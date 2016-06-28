Pat Summitt Passes Away at 64

Lady Vols Head Coach Emeritus Pat Summitt, 64, passed away Tuesday morning from complications of Early Onset Dementia, Alzheimer’s Type.

Summitt’s son, Tyler Summitt, released a statement Tuesday morning regarding her passing.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I announce the passing of my mother, Patricia Sue Head Summitt. She died peacefully this morning at Sherrill Hill Senior Living in Knoxville surrounded by those who loved her most.“

Summitt passed after a five year battle with Alzheimer’s. Arrangements are still being made, but the service will be performed by Pastor Chris Stephens from Faith Promise Church.

You can continue to support Pat Summitt and her legacy at www.patsummitt.org.